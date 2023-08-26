What caused fire at the railway station near Madurai?

Ten people were killed and over 20 were injured after a fire broke out in a tourist train parked on Bodi Lane near Madurai railway station.

Talking to reporters after visiting the accident site, Minister P Moorthy said, “Around 55 passengers from Uttar Pradesh have taken the train for a religious yatra to Rameswaram. The accident had taken place on Saturday at around 4.30 AM.”

“The passengers have made arrangements to make tea inside the compartment and locked the doors to the coach. At that time, the cylinder had suddenly burst and nine people had died in the accident,” he explained.