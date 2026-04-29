Dhanush–Bhansali project on cards

Actor Dhanush is reportedly set to collaborate with acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an ambitious new project, with P. S. Mithran said to be in discussions to helm the film.

According to industry buzz, the project is still in its early stages, with talks underway to finalise the director and production details. If confirmed, the collaboration would mark a significant crossover, bringing together Dhanush’s versatile acting prowess and Bhansali’s grand cinematic vision.

Sources indicate that PS Mithran, known for films like Irumbu Thirai and Sardar, is being considered to direct the venture. His reputation for blending commercial storytelling with strong narratives has made him a compelling choice for the project.

While an official announcement is yet to be made, the potential collaboration has already generated considerable excitement among fans and industry watchers. A Dhanush–Bhansali film, especially with a filmmaker like Mithran at the helm, could promise a unique blend of scale, storytelling, and performance.

More details regarding the cast, crew, and production timeline are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.