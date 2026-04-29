AR Rahman mesmerises London with sold-out Royal Albert Hall Concert

Double Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman marked a major milestone in his global concert journey with a sold-out three-night performance at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, delivering a spectacular orchestral showcase that blended Indian and Western classical traditions.

Titled A.R. Rahman x Rushil Ranjan, the production was created in collaboration with composer and Associate Artist Rushil Ranjan, bringing together emerging talent and world-class musicians on a single stage. The concert stood out for its vision of placing the next generation of artists at the centre of a global platform.

A key highlight of the evening was Rangreza, a newly commissioned piece co-composed by Rahman and Ranjan. Rooted in Sufi philosophy, the composition explored shared musical and spiritual traditions across cultures. It was performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and London Voices, alongside Associate Artist Abi Sampa, under the baton of Melvin Tay.

The concert also featured musicians from Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory and the Sunshine Orchestra, an initiative that nurtures young talent from underserved communities in Western classical music. Their performance alongside an international orchestra marked a significant moment of representation on one of the world’s most prestigious stages.

Reflecting on the experience, Rahman said, “Seeing our Sunshine Orchestra share the stage with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra feels deeply special. As an educator, moments like these remind me why we begin in the first place. When you sow seeds hoping for goodness and without expectation, life has a beautiful way of surprising you. I am proud of these young musicians who are making not just India proud on an international scale but also taking music to new heights.”

The programme also featured acclaimed vocalist Sarthak Kalyani and percussionist Janan Sathiendran, with choreography by noted contemporary dancer Aakash Odedra, adding a dynamic visual dimension to the performance.

In addition to original compositions, audiences were treated to grand orchestral renditions of Rahman’s celebrated film scores, including Jodhaa Akbar, Guru, 127 Hours and Rockstar, making the concert a rich and immersive musical experience.