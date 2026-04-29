Kishen Das Explains Why He Avoids Sharing Film Updates

Actor Kishen Das, known for his performances in films like Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, Tharunam and Aaromaley, has opened up about why he chooses not to frequently share updates about his ongoing and upcoming projects.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said he prefers to speak about his films only after completing them, rather than announcing projects at an early stage. “From Day 1, I’ve always believed in finishing my films before I talk about it,” he wrote, explaining that early announcements may create an impression of having multiple projects, while revealing them later helps build a more meaningful journey for the audience.

He further noted that sharing updates closer to release shortens the gap between announcement and viewing, making the experience more engaging for audiences.

Reassuring his followers, he added that he is actively working on projects and promised a quality theatrical experience in the near future.

The actor had also recently shared a deeply personal note reflecting on the struggles and sacrifices behind his journey. He recalled missing out on school life, friendships and personal moments while pursuing opportunities in acting and media, including juggling academics, attending auditions and working long hours in the industry.

Highlighting the challenges he faced, Kishen spoke about financial constraints, professional setbacks and strained relationships, all of which he endured to pursue his dream of entertaining people. Despite moments of self-doubt and comparisons with peers, he emphasised his commitment to continue working hard and improving.

Stating that he never aspired to be a “big star,” Kishen Das said his focus remains on growth and consistency, expressing hope that his efforts will eventually bring him greater confidence and recognition.