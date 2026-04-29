UNGA prez Baerbock lauds India’s role at UN

United Nations, Apr 29:

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday lauded India’s role in the United Nations and across all three pillars of the UN Charter. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, Baerbock stated that more than 184 Indian peacekeepers have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of global peace.

She thanked Indian government for inviting her to India and extending a warm hospitality. Baerbock mentioned that she met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss how UN and India can strengthen multilateral cooperation on global issues given the current global headwinds.

“We are witnessing growing geopolitical tensions, increasing fragmentation and pressure on the three pillars of the United Nations, peace and security, development and human rights, and even direct attacks on the UN Charter. Yet, we also see that no country, regardless of its size or strength, can address today’s complex global challenges alone. From climate change and global health pandemics like Covid to the global economic impact of wars as seen with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, closing of the Strait of Hormuz in one part of the world affects everyone everywhere. Therefore, complying with international law and the delivery on the Sustainable Development Goals is not optional, but in the interest of all of us.