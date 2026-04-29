Exit Polls Predict DMK Return in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Apr 29:

Exit polls for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections indicate a likely return to power for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

According to multiple survey agencies, the DMK-led alliance is projected to secure a comfortable majority in the 234-member Assembly, with some estimates placing the party’s tally between 150 and 160 seats. This suggests a strong electoral performance, though margins may vary across different polls.

However, the contest is not seen as entirely one-sided. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam remains a key challenger, with certain projections pointing to a tighter race in select regions.

A notable factor in this election is the emergence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, which is expected to play a significant role by influencing vote shares and altering traditional political dynamics.

While exit polls provide an early snapshot of voter sentiment, the final outcome will be determined on May 4, when votes are counted across the state.