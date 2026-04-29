Exit Polls Suggest BJP Edge in Bengal, Assam; UDF Ahead in Kerala

Exit poll projections for the 2026 Assembly elections indicate a mixed political outcome across key states, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) showing strong performance in parts of eastern and northeastern India, while opposition alliances appear to be gaining ground in the south.

In West Bengal, several exit polls suggest a closely fought contest, with the BJP mounting a significant challenge to the ruling Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. While the Trinamool remains competitive in its traditional strongholds, the BJP is projected to make gains in multiple regions, tightening the overall race.

In Assam, most surveys indicate a clear advantage for the BJP-led alliance, suggesting a strong possibility of retaining power. The projections highlight continued support for the ruling coalition across both urban and rural segments, reflecting stability in the state’s political landscape.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, exit polls point towards a competitive contest, with the United Democratic Front (UDF) showing signs of a possible return to power. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is also expected to remain in contention, indicating a closely balanced electoral outcome.

Overall, the exit poll trends suggest regional divergence in voter preferences, with the BJP strengthening its position in the northeast, while southern states like Kerala continue to witness tightly contested battles between established political fronts. Final results, however, will only be confirmed when counting concludes on May 4.