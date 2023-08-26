9 dead in train fire near Madurai railway station

At least nine people died and 20 others sustained injuries after a major fire erupted on a train near Madurai railway station.

Fire tenders were immediately called in and the blaze was doused by nearly 7 am.

Over 60 passengers from Uttar Pradesh were travelling in the coach.

Reports say that a few passengers in the coach lit a gas stove early in the morning, which they managed to sneak inside the train, and that blasted leading to fire.

Helpline numbers were provided to share the information related to the fire incident and causalities. Help line numbers: 9360552608, 8015681915