TN launches WhatsApp helpline to report bribery

Chennai, July 15:

In a move aimed at strengthening anti-corruption mechanisms and improving transparency in public services, the Tamil Nadu government has launched a dedicated WhatsApp helpline to enable citizens to report instances of bribery in government offices.

The helpline number — 94981 80936 — will allow the public to directly share complaints, including evidence such as messages, audio, or video, with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

Chief Secretary Sai Kumar has issued a circular directing all government departments to prominently display the WhatsApp helpline number on their official websites. Departments have also been instructed to provide a direct link to the DVAC portal to facilitate easy filing of complaints.

Officials said the initiative is intended to make the complaint process more accessible and user-friendly, leveraging widely used digital platforms to encourage public participation in reporting corruption.

The move is expected to enhance accountability in government offices by enabling real-time reporting and quicker action on complaints. Authorities indicated that inputs received through the helpline would be monitored and processed by the vigilance department in accordance with established procedures.

The State government said the step forms part of its broader efforts to curb bribery, strengthen institutional oversight, and ensure transparent delivery of public services.