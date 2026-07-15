EPS rejects tie-up talk, targets TVK govt

Chennai, July 15:

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday dismissed as “baseless” reports suggesting a possible tie-up between the AIADMK and the DMK to form a government, asserting that his party would “decimate both the present and former ruling parties.”

Addressing reporters after a consultative meeting with party functionaries in Salem, Palaniswami rejected remarks made by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, who had recently alleged that the AIADMK and DMK were “partners in theft” during a public meeting in Karur. “It is unbecoming of a Chief Minister to use such language. He should exercise restraint,” Palaniswami said.

Hitting back, he accused Vijay of engineering defections from the AIADMK. “It was Vijay who persuaded AIADMK legislators to resign and join his party. If anyone deserves that label, it is Vijay,” he added.

Questioning the performance of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government during its initial months in office, the AIADMK leader said there was little clarity on its effectiveness. “Whether in power or in the opposition, the AIADMK will always be the first to raise its voice on issues affecting the people,” he said.

Palaniswami further claimed that the TVK government was surviving on the support of its alliance partners, pointing out that Vijay had campaigned against both Dravidian majors during the الانتخابات. “Now his government depends on parties that were part of a Dravidian alliance,” he remarked.

He also criticised the appointment of individuals from the film industry to key government roles and opposed the State government’s resolution seeking the formation of a new tribunal on the Mekedatu dam dispute, terming the move unnecessary.

Earlier in the day, former AIADMK minister R.B. Udhayakumar met Palaniswami at his Salem residence to discuss party matters.