Seeman slams police action on protesting school girls

Chennai, July 15:

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Tuesday condemned the alleged police action against schoolgirls who staged a protest seeking the closure of a Tasmac liquor outlet at Kodali village near Jayankondam in Ariyalur district.

In a statement, Seeman accused the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of using the police to suppress a peaceful agitation and demanded stringent action against those responsible. He said the students had taken to protest against a liquor outlet functioning along a route frequently used by schoolchildren, posing a threat to their safety.

Criticising the government, he said the outlet continued to operate despite earlier assurances that Tasmac shops located near educational institutions would be closed. “How was the Kodali outlet excluded from the closure exercise, and when will similar shops across the State be shut?” he asked.

The NTK leader expressed concern that students were compelled to leave classrooms and launch a protest over the issue, calling it a reflection of administrative failure.

Condemning reports that some students were injured during the protest, Seeman termed the alleged police response excessive and called for action against the personnel involved. He also urged the authorities to permanently shut down the liquor outlet, which was reportedly closed temporarily following the agitation.

Reiterating his party’s long-standing demand for total prohibition, Seeman said successive governments had continued liquor sales through Tasmac despite the associated social and law-and-order concerns. He called on the State government to implement complete prohibition and wished a speedy recovery to the injured students.