Gill shines in Yo-Yo test

Mumbai, Aug 26: In the midst of their preparations for the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023, the Indian cricket team recently underwent the rigorous Yo-Yo fitness test. This essential assessment serves as a crucial determinant for player selection, ensuring that the squad is in prime physical condition.

The Yo-Yo test measures aerobic endurance and has become synonymous with cricket fitness. The current passing score for Indian cricketers is 16.5, indicating a high level of fitness required to represent the nation. Gill joins the list of Kohli, Pandya to excel in the test.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Vice-Captain Hardik Pandya both successfully cleared the Yo-Yo test, but their specific scores remain undisclosed. These results reaffirm their fitness for the upcoming Asia Cup.