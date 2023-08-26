Shooting WC: Rajeshwari finishes fifth in trap

New Delhi, Aug 26: Rajeshwari Kumari became the second-ever Indian shooter to win an Olympic quota place in the Women’s Trap event after she finished fifth in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship (All Events) at Baku, Azerbaijan on Thursday. Shooting in the Azerbaijan capital, after setting a national record score of 120 (beating her own record of 118) in the qualification round, India No.1 Rajeshwari finished with 19 hits from the first 30-targets of the six-woman 50-shot final to snare India’s seventh Paris 2024 quota place in Shooting. Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yi Chun won gold with 40 hits to 39 of Italy’s Jessica Rossi, the 2012 London Olympic Games winner and three-time world champion, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Thursday. “I am feeling great. It’s unbelievable. It’s finally done. It’s done for the country. I mean I wish I could win a medal but this is great. Paris…,” said Rajeshwari as she signed off with a smile in her first reaction after the final.Also sharing his thoughts was her proud father, renowned sports administrator and a former Olympian in the event and presently the interim President of the Olympic Council of Asia, Randhir Singh, who said, “It is certainly a proud day for me and the family. She first qualified for the Asian Games, of which we were very proud, and now she has won an Olympic quota. She carries on a family legacy.” India also won a bronze medal in the team competition of the Men’s 25m Center-Fire Pistol event, when Rajendra Bagul, Akshay Jain and Gaurav Chaudhary shot a combined 1718 to finish behind Germany (1743) and Korea (1731).