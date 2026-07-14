TN govt floats tender for ‘Thaimaman Gold Ring’ scheme

Chennai, July 14:

The Government of Tamil Nadu has invited tenders for the procurement of gold rings under its flagship ‘Thaimaman Gold Ring’ scheme, a welfare initiative aimed at supporting mothers and newborns in the state.

The scheme, announced following the Assembly elections, is part of a broader set of promises focused on women’s welfare. It proposes to provide a one-gram gold ring along with essential baby care items to every child born in government hospitals and primary health centres across Tamil Nadu. The initiative is intended to honour mothers and encourage institutional deliveries.

To implement the programme, the state has allocated an annual budget of ₹755.83 crore. As part of the rollout, the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) has floated tenders to procure approximately 4.41 lakh gold rings. The tender specifies that the rings must be made of 22-carat gold and carry a 916 hallmark certification to ensure quality standards.

Eligibility for the scheme is limited to residents of Tamil Nadu, and benefits will be extended only to births taking place in government healthcare facilities. Officials said the initiative aims to strengthen public healthcare utilisation while also providing a symbolic and financial benefit to families.

The scheme is scheduled to be formally launched on September 15, marking the birth anniversary of C. N. Annadurai. Chief Minister Vijay is expected to inaugurate the programme.

With a significant financial outlay and large-scale procurement underway, the ‘Thaimaman Gold Ring’ scheme is set to become one of the state’s major welfare initiatives focused on maternal and child care.