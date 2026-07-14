Bodies of TN victims in Vietnam boat tragedy arrive in Chennai

Chennai, July 14:

The bodies of victims from Tamil Nadu who died in a tragic boat accident in Vietnam were brought back to India, with the first batch arriving at Chennai airport. The incident, which claimed 15 Indian lives, has caused widespread grief across the country.

The victims were part of a tourist group travelling between islands in Vietnam when their boat capsized unexpectedly. Among those who died were 10 people from Tamil Nadu, along with three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala.

Following the accident, the Embassy of India in Vietnam coordinated efforts to repatriate the bodies. They were initially flown to Mumbai, where customs and other formalities were completed, before being sent to their respective states.

In the first phase, the bodies of Ravishankar from Tiruvannamalai and Vinayakumar from Vellore were brought to Chennai by an Indigo Airlines flight. After official procedures at the airport cargo terminal, the bodies were handed over to family members and district authorities and transported to their native places in government-arranged vehicles.

Vellore MLA Vinoth Kannan paid floral tributes to the deceased at the airport and assisted in coordinating arrangements. Officials said more bodies of Tamil Nadu victims would be brought to Chennai and Coimbatore in subsequent phases.

Family members expressed deep sorrow over the loss. Relatives of Vinayakumar said he had travelled to Vietnam for a business-related meeting and described the tragedy as an irreparable loss. They also appreciated the support extended by the state government, local officials and Indian diplomatic authorities in bringing the bodies back home.

Authorities confirmed that the remaining bodies will be transported to their respective districts soon, as efforts continue to support the bereaved families.