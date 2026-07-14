Driver assaulted in Adambakkam; CCTV shows police inaction

Chennai, July 14:

Shocking CCTV footage from Adambakkam has sparked outrage after a car driver was allegedly assaulted in full public view while police personnel reportedly failed to intervene.

The victim, identified as Aarif (31), a resident of Alandur, was driving with his family along the Adambakkam–Guindy City Link Road when the incident occurred. According to reports, three men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, were standing in the middle of the road near a liquor shop, obstructing traffic.

When Aarif honked to ask them to move aside, an argument broke out. The trio allegedly turned aggressive, verbally abusing him, hitting his car, and forcing him to step out. They then physically assaulted him on the road.

Passersby alerted the police control room, and officers reached the spot. However, the CCTV footage, now widely circulated on social media, appears to show the assault continuing in front of the police without immediate intervention, drawing sharp criticism.

Following the incident, Adambakkam police registered a case and arrested two accused — Manikandan (26) and Yogesh (25) from Ambedkar Nagar. Further investigation is underway.