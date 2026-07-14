Governor acting under Amit Shah’s orders: Manickam Tagore

Chennai, July 14:

Manickam Tagore has alleged that the Governor is functioning under the control of Amit Shah and acting against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai Airport, Tagore said the Governor’s recent actions suggest an attempt to create unnecessary hurdles for a government that is otherwise functioning smoothly. “After meeting Amit Shah in Delhi, the Governor seems to be acting with a specific agenda, creating avoidable tensions in the state,” he said, adding that the Governor was exceeding his constitutional limits.

The Congress leader also announced that the birth anniversary of K. Kamaraj would be observed at his residence, along with the launch of an anti-corruption awareness initiative titled “Reject Bribes, Stand Upright.” He noted that regions like Madurai and Virudhunagar have historically shared strong ties with the Congress party.

Criticising the BJP and RSS, Tagore alleged that their ideology creates discomfort among minorities through cultural and religious impositions. He also expressed concern over the politicisation of slogans like “Vande Mataram,” stating that such expressions should be respected for their historical significance rather than used for political gains.

On allegations of “horse-trading” in politics, Tagore said any such attempts involving inducements to MLAs should be formally reported to the police. “The truth will be evident from who files such complaints and which party they belong to,” he remarked.

He further took a swipe at K. Annamalai, accusing him of frequently shifting political goals. Tagore also dismissed reports suggesting that Left parties would contest local body elections separately, calling such claims baseless.