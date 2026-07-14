Rs 100 cr school scam: DMK man detained under Goondas Act 

Chennai, July 14:

Arasakumar, a DMK functionary, has been detained under the Goondas Act by the Chennai Police in connection with an alleged fraud exceeding ₹100 crore involving private schools across Tamil Nadu.

Police said Arasakumar, who operated an unregistered body under the name “Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association” in Saligramam, allegedly collected large sums of money from private school managements by promising to secure permanent recognition, infrastructure upgrades, and approvals from DTCP and CMDA authorities.

Following complaints from affected school administrators, the Central Crime Branch registered a case and arrested him earlier. Officials confirmed that at least 59 schools have so far filed complaints in the matter.

Based on the scale of the alleged fraud and multiple complaints, the Chennai Police Commissioner has now ordered his detention under the Goondas Act, intensifying action in the case.