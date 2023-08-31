Spl Session of Parl from Sept 18 to 22, two Houses to have five sittings

The government has decided to call a Special Session of Parliament from September 18 to 22 and it will have five sittings. The information was given by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. “Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” Joshi said on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). He attached a picture of the old parliament building and the new building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. The monsoon session of parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building.