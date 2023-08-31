INDIA bloc leaders accuses BJP of destroying country

Several leaders from Opposition bloc INDIA have launched a scathing attack at the ruling BJP, accusing i of destroying the country, and said its alliance is for rebuilding the country. “The future of India now as a nation is integrally linked to the future of this alliance (INDIA). This is not a coalition of only parties, this coalition is of ideas. The country has already suffered a lot, which needs healing now,” said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha, who has arrived here to attend the two-day meeting of the INDIA bloc . Attacking the ruling dispensation at the Centre, Jha said “This alliance is not only to fight elections, it is for rebuilding the country.” Echoing a similar sentiment, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav while taking a swipe at the BJP said, “The alliance of Opposition parties has taken place to save the soul of India. Those sitting in power are destroying India.