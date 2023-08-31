INDIA has many PM choices, what does BJP have? Uddhav ahead of Mumbai meet

A total of 28 political parties will attend opposition alliance INDIA’s third meeting to be held in Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt Hotel. Sixty-three representatives from these parties are scheduled to join the third meeting.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said India will be the PM face of the alliance. Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray threw a counter question and said, “We have many PM faces. The question is what choice the BJP has. We have seen what has been done by the person who was there for 10 years, everyone has had his experience and now the question is before the BJP.”