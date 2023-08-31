Ready for elections in J&K, Centre to SC

The Central government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it is ready for elections in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir any time now and the decision depends on the Election Commission of India and State Election Commission. The court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Centre, told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that the process of updation of the voters’ list in Jammu and Kashmir is underway and it will take a month or so to complete. “Central government is ready for elections any time now,” the Solicitor General told the Constitution bench hearing pleas against abrogation of Article 370. “To date, updating of voters list was going on, which is substantially over. Some part is remaining, that the Election Commission is doing,” SG told the bench also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant. The Solicitor General further said that the State Election Commission and the Election Commission of India will take a call together on the time for elections. He explained that three-tier elections are to be held. For the first time, the three-tier Panchayat Raj system is introduced, SG told the bench.