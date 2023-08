Power shut down areas in Chennai today

Power supply will be suspended in Egmore, Guindy and Anna Nagar areas on Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed. Power supply will be suspended in Egmore, Guindy and Anna Nagar areas on Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Egmore:

Ramanujam Street, Mannady Area, Wall Tax Road, Annapillai Street, GovindhappaStreet, Mint Street, Nsc Bose Road, Thandavarayan Street, Petha Naicken Street, Veerappan Street, Kalyanapuram Housing Board, Edayapalayam, Vaikunda Vaithiyar Street, Audiyappa Street, Basin Water Works Street, Kannaiah Naidu Street, Kondithope Police Quarters and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy

Ramapuram Valluvar Salai, Sriram Nagar, G.S Nagar, Eswari Engineering College, Barathi Salai (Tneb) Nanganallur B.V. Nagar, M.G.R Road, Kanagambal Colony, K.K Nagar, SBI Colony Main, 100 Feet Road, Ullagaram, Kumaran Street, Moovarasampet, Palavanthangal and above all surrounding areas.

Anna Nagar

Thirumangalam Anna Nagar West, W-Block, B, C, D Sector, ThiruvalleeswarNagar, N.V.N Nagar, CPWD Quarters, Rohini And Pioneer Colony, Sindhu Appartments, Jawahar Colony, Old Thirumangalam, Nehru Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Pallavaram:

Indira Gandhi Road, G.S.T Road, Olympia, A2b, Mariamman Kovil Street, Kannabiran Kovil Street and above all surrounding areas