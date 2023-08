Commuters want more services during morning and evening peak hours as the buses were overcrowded and alighting at the Chintadripet station had become difficult.

As the Southern Railway has commenced work on the fourth line project from Chennai Beach to Egmore and truncated the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) trains at Chintadripet, commuters and office-goers bound for Broadway want more shuttle bus services to be operated from Chintadripet.

