BJP govt reduced LPG price as polls are near, says Stalin

Coming down heavily on NDA government led by Modi, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, ‘The price of LPG cylinders are reduced by the Centre as Lok Sabha polls are near’.

Addressing press persons in Kolathur, Stalin said, ‘Over 25 parties across the country have come together in I.N.D.I.A alliance. The number will increase in coming says’.

A crucial meeting of I.N.D.I.A alliance will take place today and tomorrow in Mumbai in which leaders of various political parties are coming together to device a strategy to take on BJP in Lok Sabha polls.