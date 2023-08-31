High Court takes up suo motu revision against discharge of OPS from asset case  

Taking exception to discharge of former Chief Minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam from disproportionate assets case, the Madras High Court has taken up suo motu revision against his acquittal.

It may be recalled that a case against OPS was filed for allegedly amassing wealth more than his income a few years. However he was acquitted from the case in 2012 after AIADMK came to power.

Remember Justice Venkatesh who opted for suo moto revision against OPS had recently created stor by taking up similar cases against Tamilnadu Minister K Ponmudy, Thangam Thennarasu and KKSSR Ramachandran