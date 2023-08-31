More trouble for Senthilbalaji

Tamilnadu Minister Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in June under a PMLA case for cash for jobs scam, moved Special Court for MP/ MLAs and principal sessions court seeking bail. However with both courts refusing to entertain the plea, his legal counsel have now decided to knock the doors of Madras High Court. Tamilnadu Minister Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in June under a PMLA case for cash for jobs scam, moved Special Court for MP/ MLAs and principal sessions court seeking bail. However with both courts refusing to entertain the plea, his legal counsel have now decided to knock the doors of Madras High Court.

Last week, the ED submitted a chargesheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover. ED said Balaji exploited his official capacity as the transport minister for personal gains. Reports say that ED in the chargesheet had said the then transport minister Senthilbalaji misused his official capacity and obtained pecuniary advantage by corrupt, illegal means and directly acquired the proceeds of crime which generated out of a criminal activity related to a scheduled offence, some of which he has laundered by depositing in his family and associate bank accounts.

@@@@@@