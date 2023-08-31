‘Rajini not to support any party in LS Polls’

Rajinikanth will not extend his support to any political party for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, said the actor’s elder brother Sathyanarayana. Addressing press persons in Villupuram, Sathyanarayana said, ‘I thank all fans and movie-goers fir making Jailer a huge hit’. On the controversy surrounding Rajinikanth for falling in Yogi Adityanath ‘s feet, he said, ‘Tgerr is nothing wrong in falling in the feet of Yogi or Sanyasi.’ Meanwhile Rajinikanth recently visited bus depot no-4 of BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He was seen at the depot in a white kurta and was surrounded by police security. Rajinikanth met his fans and took photos with them.