EPS lashes out at Stalin

Coming down heavily on Tamilnadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami asked why Stalin is hesitant to implement the Supreme Court verdict we won in our favour in Cauvery water dispute. Addressing media persons in Madurai after visiting Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple, Palaniswami said, ‘AIADMK had always fought for the rights of farmers. Our government took efforts to resolve Cauvery water dispute in our favour’. Questioning the real intentions of I N.D.I.A alliance, Palaniswami said, ‘DMK us spreading misinformation on Kidanaadu case. Even after repeated requests, they have not transferred the case to CBI’.