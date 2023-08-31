No summons from NIA, clarifies Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to dismiss reports on her being summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in relation to a case involving her former manager, Adi Lingam. Varalakshmi Sarathkumar has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to dismiss reports on her being summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in relation to a case involving her former manager, Adi Lingam.

Adi Lingam was arrested in the LTTE revival conspiracy case involving illegal drugs and arms trade in Sri Lanka and India.

Varalaxmi said, Adi Lingam has worked with me only for a brief period 3 years ago as a freelance manager. During this period I was also simultaneously working with many other freelance managers. After his tenure, we’ve not had any association or communication with each other till date.