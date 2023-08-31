Annamalai’ denies Stalin’s claim

There is no truth in Chief Minister MK Stalin ‘s claim that Modi-led government did nothing for welfare of Tamilnadu, said TN BJP chief Annamalai. There is no truth in Chief Minister MK Stalin ‘s claim that Modi-led government did nothing for welfare of Tamilnadu, said TN BJP chief Annamalai.

Speaking to reporters, Annamalai, said, ‘ In the last nine years, Centre has spent Rs 10.76 cr for TN’s welfare through various. DMK government is epitome of corruption. The State could not progress because of their misdeeds’.

On the occasion, Annamalai also released a handbook on the many schemes introduced by Modi for the State in both English and Tamil.

