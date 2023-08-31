CM presents Rs 30 lakh as incentive to Praggnanandhaa

Praggnanandhaa who emerged runner up in the just concluded world chess championship.called on Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai Wednesday. Congratulating him for his phenomenal achievement, the Chief Minister awarded Rs 30 lakh as special incentive. Later, Stalin wrote X (formerly Twitter), “Delighted to meet the brilliant young mind, @rpragchess, on his triumphant return to#Chennai!#Praggnanandhaa’s achievements bring glory to Tamil Nadu and the entire country.” “I had the honour of felicitating Praggnanandhaa with a memento and a reward of 30 lakh INR. This gesture reflects our commitment to nurturing young talents in sports. Keep the momentum going, and emerge victorious in the upcoming challenges too, Prag”