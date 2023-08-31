We all want Rahul to become PM: Cong leader Sanjay Nirupam

Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday said like other parties Congress members too wanted to see their leader Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister. Nirupam said, “Like other parties, Congress workers and we all want Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister. But this decision has to be taken jointly by all the parties of the alliance”. On Wednesday, the Aam Admi Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar also shared the same sentiments forcing the party to clarify that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not at all in the race to become Prime Minister. Significantly, Nitish Kumar also reiterated that he has no prime ministerial ambitions but will lead the opposition’s efforts to fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP took a dig at the INDIA alliance claiming that everyone in the alliance was only aspiring to become Prime Minister and the alliance partners were deeply embroiled in corruption.