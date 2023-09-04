Sanatana Dharma: BJP twisting my statement, says Udhayanidhi

After sparking a row over his ‘Sanatana Dharma’ remarks, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday accused the BJP of ‘twisting’ his statement and spreading fake news. Talking to the reporters here, Udhayanidhi – the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reiterated his claim of ‘abolishing’ Sanatana Dharma and said that he will keep demanding this. “I am saying again that I only criticised Sanatana Dharma and that Sanatana Dharma should be abolished. I will say this continuously. Few are being childish saying I invited for genocide while others are saying that Dravidam should be abolished. Does that mean DMKians should be killed? When PM Modi says ‘Congress Mukth Bharat’, does that mean Congressmen should be killed?” Udhayanishi said. He further said that he is ready for any kind of case if filed in connection with his remark.