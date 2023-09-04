Up in arms

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for “toying’ with the idea of holding simultaneous Lok Sabha elections and State assembly elections in the country.

The Centre constituted an eight-member committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections in the country. The members of the committee, apart from former President Kovind, include Union Home Minister Amit Shah; Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury; former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad; former Finance Commission chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash C Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve and former chief vigilance commissioner Sanjay Kothari.

According to the Congress MP representing Wayanad in Kerala, the idea of One Nation, One Election is an attack on the “Bharat” which, as per him, is the “Union of States. In a message on his social media post, X, formerly known as Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “INDIA, that is Bharat, is a Union of States. The idea of ‘one nation, one election’ is an attack on the Union and all its States.”