Get ready to welcome Mark Antony from 15 Sept: Vishal

Mark Antony’ produced by S. Vinod Kumar under Mini Studios and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, stars Vishal and SJ Suryah in lead roles. Ritu Varma, Sunil, Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley play pivotal roles and the film’s music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Speaking at a press interaction, Actor Vishal said, “This film will be released in South Indian languages including Tamil on September 15 and in Hindi on September 22 to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi. I have played two characters namely Mark and Antony in this film. For the first time I have played dual roles. I have played the role of father who is a gangster and Ritu Varma is paired opposite Mark and Abhinaya opposite Antony. It has been developed as a science fiction time travel film. The film alternates between the 1970s and 1990s. But unlike a flashback, the year 1975 in one scene and 1995 in another will keep changing. It has been made in a way that is clearly understandable not only to the city crowd, but also to the fans in the village of Kadakodi”.

“For the portion of the story set in the seventies, we’ve shown old Madras like the old LIC building, double decker bus, etc. For this we paid more attention to the set and graphics work. Almost 3000 graphics are included in it. Similarly, 99 percent of the scenes are shot on the sets”.