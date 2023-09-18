Vande Sadharan: Sleeper version of Vande Bharat being developed in Chennai Coach factory

The city-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) will roll out the prototype of Vande Sadharan the non-air-conditioned version of Vande Bharat Express next month. According to ICF, the train will have 22 coaches with 2 WAP-5 locomotives attached to both ends. The train that would run at 130 kmph will have Vande Bharat-like classy interiors and charging points but will not have automatic doors and A/C. @@@@ Why Vijayalakshmi withdrew complaint against Seeman? actor Vijayalakshmi, who had recently filed a rape and extortion complaint against Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman, withdrew her complaint. She went to the Valasaravakkam police station and submitted a letter to withdraw her complaint formally. There is no progress or action being taken based on my complaint. The police did not take any action. I was not able to fight alone. I did not get enough support from anyone to face Seeman. I did not withdraw under anyone’s pressure. I spoke to Seeman. I have withdrawn the case, she told reporters in Chennai. She added that she would not pursue the case again and she would be going back to Bengaluru. “Seeman is super. He has full power in Tamil Nadu. No one can do anything before him. It is Seeman’s voice that resonates in Tamil Nadu. Let it ring. May he always be well. I accept my failure,” Vijayalakhsmi said.