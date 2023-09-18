Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrated with religious fervour

Vinayaka Chaturthi, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, is a popular festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in Chennai and across Tamilnadu today.Thousands of devotees thronged various Vinayaka temples today and offered prayers. Over 2,500 idols of Lord Vinayaka have been installed in public places and residential areas in and around Chennai, as part of the Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations. Most of the temples in the district witnessed huge crowd, as devotees thronged the temples throughout the day. Special pujas were held and kozhukkattai and sweet Pongal were offered to Almighty. Meanwhile, A large number of devotees thronged the Karpaga Vinayakar temple, an ancient rock-cut cave shrine at Pillayarpatti in Sivaganga district from early morning and the famous Veiyil Ugantha Vinayakar temple at Uppur in Ramanathapuram district and offered prayers. The Pillayarpatti temple was opened at 3 a.m. and after special abishekams, ‘deepa aradhana’ and ‘neivediyam,’ devotees, who had come from various parts of the State, offered worship from 5 a.m. after waiting in long queues.