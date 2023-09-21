Asian Games: Indian women’s cricket team enters semifinals

Smriti Mandhana-led Team India reached the semifinals of the Asian Games after their quarterfinal match against Malaysia was called off due to rain here at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field on Thursday.

India made it through to the semis owing to higher seeding after the game was washed out. After rain showed no signs of relenting and play did not look likely for the next hour the match was called off. Malaysia put India to bat after winning the toss under the overcast conditions. Earlier, top knocks by Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues and a fiery cameo of 21 runs from Richa Ghosh propelled India to 173/2 against Malaysia in a rain-curtailed quarterfinal 1 match. In the last over Richa smoked three boundaries and one maximum to guide India to a formidable total of 173/2 in a match that was reduced to 15 over-per-side after a rain delay.