CWRC order a ‘death sentence’ for K’taka, says Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Taking exception to the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee’s (CWRC) order to release 3,000 cusec of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till October 15, former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that the order pronounced is a “death sentence” for the state and slammed the Congress government for losing the trust of the people, especially farmers of the state.

“If the state government releases any more water to Tamil Nadu, it is a setback for the self-respect of the state. The situation has come in the backdrop of negligence of the state government with regard to the Cauvery issue,” he added.

The Congress-led Karnataka government has lost the trust of the people, especially farmers, by releasing water to Tamil Nadu amid the drought situation. The move of the state government to test the patience of the farmers of the state is “incorrect”, Yediyurappa said.

Reacting to the order announced by CWRC, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he will discuss with his legal team about the order to release 3,000 cusec of water.

After discussion, further decision on the Cauvery issue would be taken, he added. The order will be questioned before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), said Mahesh, the Managing Director of Cauvery Water Board.