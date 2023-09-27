India loses to Pak in volleyball 

Hangzhou, Sept 27: Hangzhou, Sept 27:

The Indian team tried to cap off a fantastic season with a victory after losing to Japan (0-3) in the quarterfinals. Nevertheless, Pakistan won the opening set 25-21 despite the fact that it was closely contested. As a weary Indian team started to make too many mistakes, they prevailed in the second set 25-20. The third set was lost by India 25–23 despite a late comeback. The Indian men’s volleyball team lost to Pakistan (0-3) in three sets in the 5th/6th place match at the Asian Games 2023, here on, Tuesday.

However, India tried to mount a late comeback, but it wasn’t to be. A comfortable victory for Pakistan in the end. The men’s squad had a mixed season; previously, they had won their pool games after defeating Cambodia 3-0 and shocking 2018 silver medalist South Korea 3-2. Chinese Taipei, the bronze medalist from 2018, was defeated 3-0 by India in the top 12 match. India was eliminated from medal contention after its top-six match, which it lost to Japan 0-3 in the process. Pakistan finished 5th, that’s a great result for them. This is a commendable result for India too, given their 12th-place finish last finish in Jakarta Asian Games, 2018, but this defeat to Pakistan will rankle them.