Tulika Maan loses in bronze medal match

Hangzhou, Sept 27: Indian judoka Tulika Maan missed out of a chance to win a medal after going down to Mongolia’s Amaraikhan Adiyasuren in the bronze-medal play-off of the women’s +78kg event at Asian Games here on Tuesday.The 25-year-old from Delhi, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, lost to Adiyasuren 0-10 by ippon at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium here. Earlier, Tulika knocked out Macao’s Qing Lam Lai 10-0 in just 15 seconds with an ippon. But in the quarterfinal, she lost to Japanese Wakaba Tomita who thrashed her 10-0 with an ippon. However, she stayed alive to fight for the bronze after beating Chinese Taipei’s Jia Wen Tsai with an ippon by 10-0 in the repechage round. The losers in the quarterfinal rounds enter the repechage round.