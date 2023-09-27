Won’t tolerate terrorism for political gains: Jaishankar at UNGA

Geneva, Sept 27: Geneva, Sept 27:

India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar spoke at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today and said India won’t tolerate terrorism for political gains. EAM emphasized on India’s contribution to the global agenda and its voice for the developing world. He said that India’s presidency of the G20 was guided by the vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, which aimed to address the concerns of the most vulnerable nations and bring them to the forefront of the G20 discussions. He also noted that India’s initiative to include the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 was a significant step in reforming the global governance system and giving voice to an entire continent. He urged the United Nations to follow suit and make the Security Council more representative and contemporary.