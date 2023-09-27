Wake up Trudeau

The recent couple of weeks where we saw some political storm brewing between Canada and India have caused a lot of heart burn not just for the Indian diaspora in Canada but more importantly for Indian students living in Canada and those aspiring to make Canada their future homeland. Statistics Canada estimates the total population of Canada to be about 40 million; and the immigrant population to be about 23 percent of the total population. The 3 years immigration numbers show that there were 185,000 immigrants in 2020; 406,000 in 2021 and about 437,000 in 2022 of which 32 percent is from India. The plan is to have a constant flow of immigrants in the coming years with a target of 465,000 in 2023; 485,000 in 2024 and 500,000 in 2025.

Given all of the above, one wonders what good has the current exchange of cross fire between the two countries done to either country or its people. Immigration has not only helped aspiring students an opportunity to taste the flavour of international experience but it has also helped set up innumerable colleges (a strong substitute for a university) to blossom. Approximately 47% of the population in Toronto are immigrants and Indians rank in the top five of the top ethnicities among them. 95% of the labour force growth in Canada is through immigration.

People are now wondering what more issues should a country like Canada face at this time. The country under Trudeau is facing an inflation rate of approximately 4.4%, despite the central bank raising the interest rates to unprecedented heights sparking of a potential situation where mortgage customers may find it difficult to repay their loans and defaults could increase; unemployment rate at 5.5% does not sound encouraging to a country which welcomes immigrants with promises of a better future. Isn’t Trudeau thinking of working towards getting the country out of this mess or is he determined to drive it further down with insensitive statements that he makes at the wrong “time”? The recent happenings have created a sense of fear among certain religious sects in a country which prides itself of religious tolerance. This not only sets back relations between the two countries by a few steps but also creates ungrounded fears among aspiring students who may choose to migrate to another country after all.

Mr Trudeau, the way to go forward is not just doing damage control, but :

* To bring in confidence among the people and ensure the safety of every cross section of the community especially among the Indian diaspora which has been particularly hit in the crossfire.

* Refrain from making statements that gain only mileage for his own failing political – party hunk and then talk instead of the other way round!

* Remember that relationships between trade partners benefit both parties and in this case, Canada will lose more than it will gain, so get down from your high horse and work with your partners.

* Try not to grow snakes in your own back yard that will eventually bite you where it hurts most – refrain from harbouring or encouraging militants or terrorists on your soil.

* Bring back the ethos that Canada was always known for – the tolerant multi cultural environment that promoted camaraderie, caring and pride that people yearned to be part of.

* Learn that when people start trusting you to do the right thing, you gain the required power and position that you seek; never ever take people for granted, if anybody can surprise you, it is them!

* With proper leadership, Canada should seek to revive its pivotal position as a developed country.

* And last of all, if you cannot do all of the above, you are wasting your time, that of the citizens of the country and the careers of Canadian aspirants the world over.

Wake up and take over Justin!

(The writer of this column is a resident of Canada)