India beats Malaysia in women’s hockey

Indian women’s hockey team produced a commanding performance, thrashing Malaysia 6-0 to secure their second consecutive victory at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday. The Indian team picked up right where they left off in their campaign opener against Singapore, displaying dominance and netted four goals in the opening quarter of the Pool A match. Monika (7th minute) opened the scoring for India before vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka (8th), Navneet Kaur (11th), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (15th), Sangita Kumari (24th) and Lalremsiami (50th) also found the back of the net.