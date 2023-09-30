RN Ravi talks tough on parties opposing PM Vishwakarma Yojana



Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday lashed out at parties opposing the PM Vishwakarma Yojana in Tamil Nadu and said that some people looked at everything from the glass of politics.

In a veiled attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and other parties opposing the PM Vishwakarma Yojana Governor RN Ravi said, “Unfortunately in our country, for a long, even today, Some people look at everything from the glass of politics. Some people are criticising PM Vishwakarma Yojana and calling it ‘Kula Kalvi Thittam’… as if a son or daughter of a blacksmith should be a blacksmith. These are the people who have kept the society divided.”

Governor Ravi further said that there were people who in the name of social justice, have still kept a large section of the country, especially people of SC and ST community, suppressed. “I read in the newspaper that a lady chairperson elected two years ago was not allowed to take the oath of office because she comes from a particular community. And, we proudly say that we are the champions of social justice,” he said.