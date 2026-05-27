Vijay to visit Delhi today, To meet Modi, Amit Shah

Chennai, May 27:

Two weeks after assuming office ushering in the era of first ever coalition dispensation in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vetrri Kazhagam (TVK) Founder-President C Joseph Vijay will be visiting New Delhi today in what is seen as a politically significant visit.

During his visit, he would meet a host of leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submit a detailed memorandum on the state’s requirements, including allocation of funds for various projects and release of due funds to the state.

This would be his first visit to the National capital after assuming office as the 13th CM on May 10 and winning the Confidence vote in the State Assembly.

Having assumed office as CM for the first time, Vijay as per protocol would also meet President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, besides a host of Union Ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman and Amit Shah, besides top Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, former AICC Chief Sonia Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, besides CPI and CPI-M leaders.

Vijay is expected to return to Chennai on Thursday.