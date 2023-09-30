Asian Games: India wins another silver in shooting

Hangzhou: The Indian shooting duo of Sarabjot Singh and Divya Subbaraju secured a silver medal in the mixed 10m air rifle pistol team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

With a total of 14 points, India fell just two points of gold to China, who secured a total of 16 points to get the top prize.

This is India’s 19th medal in shooting at the Hangzhou Asian Games, continuing the country’s best run at the continental event in the sport.

“India’s 8th SiLVER in Shooting Hats off to our stellar duo, #KheloIndiAthlete@Sarabjotsingh30 Singh and #TOPSchemeAthlete Divya who secured Silver in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at #AsianGames2022. Their remarkable performance adds another feather to India’s glorious tally of 34 medals, with 19 in shooting. Superb!! #Cheer4India #Hallabol #JeetegaBharat #BharatatAG22,” tweeted SAI Media.

With this, India’s medal tally in the games has gone up to 34, with eight gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze medals each. Earlier, Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar continued the country’s exception run in shooting at the Hangzhou Asian Games, capturing a silver medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions individual final on Friday.

With a total of 459.7 points, Aishwary secured the silver medal. The gold medal went to China’s Linshu Du, with a total of 460.6 points, a new Asian Games record. China’s Jiaming Tian bagged the bronze medal with 448.3 points.

The 17-year-old Palak secured a gold medal while 18-year-old Esha Singh secured a silver medal in the 10m air pistol women’s individual final on Friday.

With an individual score of 242.1 points, Palak not only won the gold but also established a new Asian Games record in her category, going past China’s record from 2018. Esha won the silver with 239.7 points, continuing her incredible run as a shooter in Hangzhou with her fourth medal of these games.

Earlier, the men’s trio of Swapnil Kusal, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar,With a total of 1731 points, India managed to get their hands on silver, falling just five short of gold, which was won by China with 1736 points.

Chinese Taipei secured the bronze medal with 1723 points. and Akhil Sheoran clinched a gold medal at the 50 m rifle men’s 3P event on Friday. With a score of 1769 points, Team India secured the gold.

The silver medal was won by 1763 points and the bronze medal went to South Korea with 1748 points. With their score, India also broke the world record of 1761 points held by the USA since last year.

Indian hurdlers Joythi Yarraji and Nithya Ramraj made it to the final of the women’s 100 m hurdles event while long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin made it to the final of men’s long jump event.

Joythi Yarraji, an Asian level champion, clocked 13.03 seconds to reach the finals and stay in contention for a medal. The 24-year-old hurdler finished second in her heat and overall third. Nithiya Ramraj also made it to the final, clocking 13:30 seconds to finish seventh, among the best eight athletes who get the privilege of qualifying to the final.