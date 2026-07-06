TN Cong opposes Mekedatu Dam

Chennai, July 6:

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Monday held its executive committee meeting at Sathyamurthi Bhavan under the leadership of state president K. Manickam Tagore, where several key resolutions were passed, with strong opposition to the proposed Mekedatu dam project in Karnataka emerging as the central focus.

In a major resolution, the committee категорically opposed Karnataka’s efforts to construct a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu, stating that the move violates the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court’s 2018 verdict. The TNCC asserted that not even a single brick should be allowed to be laid without Tamil Nadu’s consent and vowed to strongly resist the project to safeguard the rights of delta farmers.

The meeting also praised TNCC president Manickam Tagore for his recent appointment, which was made on the recommendation of senior national leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. The committee expressed confidence that his leadership would further strengthen the party in the state.

Another resolution endorsed the Congress party’s decision to support the formation of the current Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister Vijay, stating that the move was necessary to prevent alternative political forces from forming a government through indirect means. The committee also congratulated Congress leaders who have assumed ministerial roles in the state cabinet.

Marking the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj on July 15, the TNCC announced statewide programmes, including welfare activities and an anti-corruption campaign under the slogan “Stand Upright, Reject Corruption.” Party units at all levels have been instructed to organise events throughout the week.

The executive committee further resolved to strengthen the party structure at grassroots levels by reorganising district and local units and introducing new zonal committees to improve coordination and outreach.

Additionally, the TNCC raised concerns over alleged irregularities in donations to the Ayodhya Ram Temple trust and called for a transparent investigation under Supreme Court supervision. It also criticised fuel pricing policies of the Union government, alleging that the public continues to bear the burden despite fluctuations in global crude oil prices.

The meeting concluded with a strong message that the Congress party would intensify its political activities in Tamil Nadu while continuing to fight for state rights, farmers’ welfare, and greater transparency in governance.