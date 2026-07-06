Fire breaks out at Neyveli mine in Cuddalore

Cuddalore, July 6:

A fire broke out at the first mine of Neyveli Lignite Corporation in Cuddalore district on Monday after an earthmoving machine caught fire during operations.

According to reports, no workers were present at the site at the time of the incident, preventing any casualties. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

Officials said the affected machinery sustained damage due to the fire, but timely intervention helped prevent the flames from spreading to nearby equipment and mining areas. The situation was quickly contained, ensuring minimal disruption to operations.

An inquiry is expected to be conducted to determine the exact cause of the incident, while safety protocols at the mining site are likely to be reviewed to avoid similar occurrences in the future.